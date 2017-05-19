Seeking a new narrative, Trump embarks on trip to Middle East and Europe



With turmoil enveloping his administration at home, President Donald Trump heads abroad Friday for a trip the White House hopes will shift focus away from domestic controversies and on to his foreign policy agenda.



Although he kept a grueling schedule as a presidential candidate, Trump is fond of being home at night, often flying back to New York after campaign events to sleep in his own bed. The nine-day trip will be his longest since becoming president.

...