Syria army retakes villages after deadly ISIS attack: activists

The Syrian army has regained full control of two central villages from ISIS after an attack that killed dozens of people, activists said Friday.



The ISIS attack killed 25 civilians, including five children, and 27 pro-government fighters, the Britain-based activist group said.



In March 2015, the group killed dozens of people and kidnapped some 50 civilians in an attack there.



The Observatory said at least 22 government troops and allied militiamen and 40 ISIS fighters had been killed in clashes in the area in the past 24 hours.

...