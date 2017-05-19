South Sudan forces killed 114 civilians around Yei in six months: UN

South Sudanese pro-government forces killed at least 114 civilians in and around Yei town between July 2016 and January 2017, as well as committing uncounted rapes, looting and torture, the U.N. human rights office said Friday.



The pursuit of Machar ushered in a particularly violent period in South Sudan's Equatorias region, with multiple localized conflicts, particularly in Yei, the report said.



Citing data from South Sudan's Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, the report said 46,000 Dinka civilians, mainly from Yei town, had been registered in Juba by the end of 2016 .



Violence has continued in the area, with rebel forces attacking Yei and killing at least four government soldiers earlier this week.

