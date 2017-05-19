Turkey seeks arrest of owner, 3 staff of opposition daily: state media

Turkish authorities issued arrest warrants Friday for the owner and three employees of opposition daily Sozcu, state media reported, as the crackdown on opposition media widened.



However, Sozcu's lawyer Ismail Yilmaz denied arrest warrants had been issued, telling the private Dogan news agency warrants had been issued to seize and search their belongings.



Turkey refers to the movement as the "Fethullah Terrorist Organisation" (FETO), but Gulen vehemently denies ordering the coup and the movement denies any terror charges.



Sozcu is the second daily to be targeted after another leading opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet saw 20 staff members charged under the state of emergency imposed after the attempted putsch.

