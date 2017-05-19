Israel arrests 2 after deadly West Bank clash

Israeli troops arrested two Palestinians overnight on suspicion of involvement in a clash that led to a settler shooting dead a Palestinian in the West Bank, officials said Friday.



Israeli troops arrested Yussef Derieh, an ambulance driver from the village of Aqraba, near the main northern West Bank city of Nablus, who veered his vehicle to the opposite lane and blocked the settler's car.



Hundreds of Palestinians had gathered at the Huwara checkpoint, south of Nablus and the site of repeated clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian stone-throwers.

...