Syria talks in final day as tensions boil over US-led strike

Syria's warring sides entered a final day of U.N.-backed talks on Friday with little sign of progress towards ending the conflict and with negotiations overshadowed by swelling tensions on the ground.



The sixth round of talks in Geneva was the latest effort to bring a political solution to the war, which has displaced millions and claimed more than 320,000 lives since 2011 .



The strike was sharply condemned by Syria's government.



The HNC has continued to call for Syrian President Bashar Assad's ouster as part of a political transition -- a demand the regime has brushed off as a non-starter.



Syria's conflict erupted in March 2011 with widespread demonstrations against Assad, but has since evolved into a bloody war that has drawn in world powers on all sides.



Russian deputy foreign minister Gennady Gatilov blasted the coalition strike on regime forces, saying it would take a toll on the political process in Geneva.

