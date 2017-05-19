Top Saudi cleric 'blesses' Trump-Muslim summit

A top Saudi cleric on Friday described as "blessed" an Islamic summit in the capital Riyadh at the weekend to be attended by Muslim leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump.



In his Friday sermon, the imam of the holy city of Mecca, Sheikh Saleh bin Hamdi, praised the "blessed meeting that will bring together brothers and friends" on Sunday.



Trump, who will make Saudi Arabia the first overseas stop of his presidency on Saturday, is expected to give a speech about Islam to 50 leaders of Muslim countries at the summit.

