US to announce $110 billion Saudi arms sale as Trump visits

The Trump administration plans to announce $110 billion in advanced military equipment sales and training to Saudi Arabia this weekend as President Donald Trump visits the country, officials said Friday.



Officials said the equipment and training is mainly designed to address Saudi Arabia's broader and longer-term threats.



Training will include education on targeting, the laws of war and reducing civilian casualties, officials said.



The department said it would continue to urge Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners in Yemen to reduce civilian casualties and work toward a truce and peace negotiations.

