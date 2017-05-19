U.N. sees 'incremental progress' after Syria talks

U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura ended four days of Syria talks on Friday, saying there had been "incremental progress" and he planned to reconvene negotiations in June.



Syrian government negotiator Bashar al-Ja'afari told reporters the talks had not included any discussion of the four main agenda items -- reformed governance, new elections, a new constitution and the fight against terrorism.



The U.N. talks no longer aim to bring an end to the fighting -- that objective has been taken up by parallel talks sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran -- but they do aim to prepare the way for political reform in Syria, if the six-year-old war ends.

