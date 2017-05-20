‘Dozens hurt’ as Palestinians clash with Israeli troops

Dozens of Palestinians were hurt Friday in the occupied West Bank and Gaza during clashes with Israeli forces after marches backing hunger-striking prisoners, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.



Thousands of people demonstrated in various parts of the West Bank, occupied since 1967 by the Israeli army, and near the security barrier that seals off the Gaza Strip, AFP journalists said.



Israeli troops arrested two Palestinians overnight Thursday on suspicion of involvement in a clash that led to a settler shooting dead a Palestinian in the northern West Bank, officials said.



Hundreds of Palestinians had gathered at the Huwara checkpoint, south of Nablus and the site of repeated bloody clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian stone-throwers.

