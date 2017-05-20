Festive community feel as Iranians flock to polls

At one of the biggest mosques, the Hosseinieh Ershad, a friendly debate was going on between an elderly Rouhani supporter and a young student of theology backing Raisi.



The elderly man politely responded that Rouhani was right to cut back on subsidies, fix the country's finances and invest in infrastructure.



Nearby, a woman scolded another voter in line for wearing purple, which was Rouhani's campaign color.



A distinction exists, it seems, between discussing your ballot with friends and advertising your choice to the world.



At a Tehran school, excitement broke out when one of the candidates, reformist Mostafa Hashemitaba, showed up to vote, waiting politely in line.



The Guardian Council allowed only six people to stand in the election, of whom four ended up acting as backup for the main candidates.

...