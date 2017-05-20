Yemen rebel missile shot down near Saudi capital

Saudi Arabia said it shot down a ballistic missile, fired by Yemeni rebels, southwest of the capital Riyadh late Friday, ahead of US President Donald Trump's arrival in the Sunni-led kingdom.



Occasional ballistic missile attacks, as well as more frequent short-range rocket fire over the southern border, have been conducted after coalition airstrikes against the rebels in Yemen.



Saudi Arabia has deployed Patriot missiles to counter such attacks.



In October the rebels launched one of their longest-range strikes against Saudi Arabia, firing a ballistic missile that was brought down near the holy Muslim city of Mecca, an attack condemned by Riyadh's Gulf allies.

