Qatar claims it is victim of terror smear 'campaign'

Qatar said Saturday it was the victim of an orchestrated smear campaign in sections of the media over its alleged "support" for terrorism, a claim Doha denounced as a "lie".



In a strongly-worded government statement, Qatar said it had been deliberately targeted ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the region, which began Saturday.



The government statement said, however, that one day those responsible for the "anti-Qatar" campaign might be unmasked.



In recent weeks, Qatar has been accused outright of terror funding in articles which have appeared in the American media.

