Turkey's pro-Kurd party elects new co-leader to replace jailed predecessor

Turkey's pro-Kurdish party elected a new co-leader Saturday to replace Figen Yuksekdag, who has been in jail on terrorism charges since November and was stripped of her parliamentary status three months ago.



At a Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) congress held amid tight security, Serpil Kemalbay was chosen as joint leader, alongside Selahattin Demirtas, who is also in prison over terrorism-related charges but remains a member of parliament.



Prosecutors want Demirtas jailed for 142 years and Yuksekdag for up to 83 years on charges of terrorist group propaganda.

