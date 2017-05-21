US calls on Iran to halt support for 'destabilizing forces'

The United States on Saturday said it hoped Hassan Rouhani, Iran's newly re-elected president, will halt his country's support for "destabilizing forces", end ballistic missile tests and carry out democratic reforms during his second term.



Despite the nuclear deal, the United States still considers Iran a "state sponsor of terrorism" for its support of groups such as Hezbollah.



Ahmad Majidyar, an expert with the Washington-based Middle East Institute, forecast growing tensions between the United States and Iran over Iraq and Syria, where U.S.-backed forces and Iran-supported Shiite Muslim groups are fighting ISIS.



Trump decided to do so, but also imposed narrow sanctions against two Iranian defense officials and an Iranian company that the U.S. government said were linked to Iran's ballistic missile program.



Without sanctions such as those that slashed Iran's oil revenues and barred it from the international financial system, which were effective because China and Iran's other Asian oil customers cooperated, the U.S. is left with more targeted measures against individuals, companies or organizations that assist in Iran's ballistic missile program or are found to have violated human rights.

