Netanyahu says will discuss peace efforts with Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he will discuss peace efforts with U.S. President Donald Trump when he visits this week, while the Israeli cabinet considered economic gestures toward the Palestinians.



Trump landed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for his first foreign tour since taking office. He visits Israel and the Palestinian territories on Monday and Tuesday.



Members of Netanyahu's government were set to discuss and approve a series of measures related to Palestinians in the West Bank.



Netanyahu's office would not provide details on the measures, which were reportedly to include more building permits for Palestinians in the West Bank.

