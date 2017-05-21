Rebels leave last opposition district in Syria's Homs

Last rebels to leave Syria's Homs aboard buses



The last buses carrying rebel fighters and their families prepared to leave a besieged district of Syria's Homs on Sunday, the provincial governor said, completing a deal to bring the whole city back under government control.



Several hundred fighters left on Saturday and Sunday in the final phase of the evacuation of insurgents from al-Waer, long besieged by government forces and the last opposition-held neighbourhood in Homs, an early centre of the Syrian uprising.



State television showed rebels milling around, depositing bags and suitcases in front of buses, and holding Kalashnikov assault rifles as armed men from the government side watched the proceedings.



Some 1,150 rebel fighters have decided to stay in the district and hand over their weapons under a government amnesty, Barazi said.

