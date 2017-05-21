Ivanka Trump says Saudi progress on women 'encouraging'

Ivanka Trump is seen at a ceremony where her father US President Donald Trump received the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal from Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20, 2017. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN
Melania Trump skips headscarf as she arrives in Saudi Arabia
Trump starts foreign tour in Saudi as scandals mount at home
Saudi Arabia says Trump visit to bolster security, trade ties
