Trump calls for international isolation of Iran

President Donald Trump called on Middle Eastern leaders to combat a "crisis of Islamic extremism" emanating from the region, casting the fight against terrorism as a "battle between good and evil," not a clash between the West and Islam.



Trump's address Sunday was the centerpiece of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, his first stop overseas as president.



Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia also served as something of a reset with the region following his presidential campaign, which was frequently punctured by bouts of anti-Islamic rhetoric.



On Sunday, Trump was full of praise for Muslim world's history and culture.



White House officials said they considered Trump's address to be a counterweight to President Barack Obama's debut speech to the Muslim world in 2009 in Cairo.

...