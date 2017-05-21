Israeli minister expresses concern over US-Saudi arms deal

Israel expressed muted concern on Sunday to a major arms deal between the United States and Saudi Arabia announced a day earlier during the visit to the region by U.S. President Donald Trump.



The central achievement of Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia was nearly $110 billion in deals sealed on Saturday in which Riyadh will buy U.S. arms to help it counter Iran, with options running as high as $350 billion over 10 years.



A senior U.S. official traveling with Trump said Washington understands what he described as Israel's "completely legitimate" concerns and pledged to help the Jewish state maintain its military advantage.

