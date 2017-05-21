East Libyan forces launch strikes after air base attack

East Libyan forces have targeted rival brigades with a series of air strikes in the southern region of Jufra, officials and witnesses said on Sunday, three days after dozens of their men were killed in a surprise attack on an air base.



A resident in Jufra said LNA air strikes had caused casualties, though the number of dead and injured was unclear.



Details of Thursday's attack on Brak Al-Shati air base, about 150 miles (240 km) south of Jufra, are still emerging.



A spokesman for the 13th Brigade, also known as the Third Force, has said the raid on Brak Al-Shati base was a response to attacks against another air base that it controls to the south, and that those they attacked were armed.

...