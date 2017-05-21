Syria's third largest city Homs clear of opposition

Syria's government announced Sunday the country's third largest city Homs- once named the capital of the revolt against President Bashar Assad- had been cleared of armed opposition for the first time in more than five years.



Besieged for four years, al-Waer was the last opposition-controlled district in Homs.



Government forces recaptured one Homs neighborhood after the other, finally isolating the rebels in al-Waer.



The myriads of Syria's opposition and armed rebels are now concentrated in the rebel-held northern province of Idlib, and in rural Aleppo along the border with Turkey. ISIS militants still hold territory in eastern and northeastern Syria and south of Homs city.



On Sunday, a twin explosion, believed to be caused by a suicide attack, in Idlib province Sunday killed at least 14 members of a powerful ultraconservative insurgent group, Syria opposition activists said.

...