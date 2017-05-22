Why Israel thinks Trump focusing on wrong foe in Syria

When the U.S. president arrives Monday in Israel, he'll likely be urged to take a different view of the conflict – and maybe to help protect Israel from its fallout.



Israel fought a monthlong war in Lebanon with Hezbollah a decade ago.



The Golan, captured from Syria after the 1967 Mideast War, is internationally considered to be occupied territory; Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked Trump to acknowledge Israeli sovereignty.



Now Israel is pinning its hopes on Trump.



The U.S., Israel's closest ally, would fit the bill, one reason the Jewish state's leaders are lobbying for more U.S. engagement in Syria.



Israel has used force sparingly in Syria.



Airstrikes have taken out arms shipments bound for Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Israeli troops fire back at the Syrian army when its shells land in Israel by mistake.

