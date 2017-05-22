Israel next stop for Trump, in pursuit of ‘ultimate deal’

President Donald Trump has cast the elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians as the "ultimate deal".



Kushner and Greenblatt were to accompany Trump on his two-day visit, set to begin Monday and include separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.



Trump may still need to engage in some delicate diplomacy following revelations that he disclosed highly classified intelligence Israel obtained about Daesh (ISIS) with top Russian officials, without Israel's permission.



Trump has retreated from a campaign pledge to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, bending to the same diplomatic and security concerns as other presidents who have made similar promises.



Palestinians, who viewed Trump's victory with some trepidation, are said to have been pleasantly surprised by Trump's openness during a recent meeting with Abbas in Washington.



A senior official who was part of the Palestinian delegation said Trump is planning to try to relaunch peace talks, with a goal of reaching an agreement within a year.



While Netanyahu in the past has expressed support for the establishment of a Palestinian state, he has been vague about this goal since Trump gained power.

