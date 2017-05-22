What to expect from U.S. leader’s visit to Israel and Palestine

U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories Monday and Tuesday will be closely scrutinized as he seeks ways to restart peace efforts.



Trump is instead expected to seek ways to move the two sides closer together and build confidence, though there is widespread skepticism.



Abbas says he is ready to meet Netanyahu under Trump's peace efforts, and there has been speculation the U.S. president could seek to arrange a meeting while in the region.



Trump sparked concern when he backed away from the long U.S. commitment to a two-state solution to the conflict, saying he could support one state if it meant peace.



Trump is currently planning to visit without being accompanied by any Israeli officials, though there has been speculation over whether that could change.

...