Trump builds ties with Arab allies in Riyadh

U.S. President Donald Trump held talks Sunday with leaders of the oil-rich Gulf monarchies, a day after Washington told their archrival Iran to dismantle its "network of terrorism".



Most GCC monarchies accuse Tehran of meddling in their internal affairs and want Washington to be tougher with Iran, which secured a landmark nuclear deal with world powers when Trump's predecessor Barack Obama was in office.



Sisi went to Washington last month for talks with Trump intended to improve relations that had been strained under President Barack Obama.



Trump thanked Sisi for his help with the release of Egyptian-American charity worker Aya Hijazi last month.



Foreign Minister Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmed al-Khalifa told Reuters last month that Trump better understood the threat to the United States' Gulf Arab allies from Tehran than his predecessor Barack Obama.

...