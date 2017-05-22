U.S. first lady’s Saudi style a big deal

What women wear can often be the focus of critique and controversy – all the more so when the woman is an ex-model, married to the U.S. president and disembarking in Saudi Arabia.



Like Michelle Obama, and her predecessor Laura Bush, Melania Trump did not cover her hair.



Saudi Arabia's guardianship system prohibits women from driving and from studying or traveling without permission from a male guardian, in the form of a father, brother or husband. Women are also expected to wear long black abaya robes and cover their hair in public in Riyadh.

...