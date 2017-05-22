Deals signed by U.S. companies in Saudi Arabia

Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said deals involving all companies totaled over $200 billion.



Some deals had been announced previously, while others were memorandums of understanding that would require further negotiations to materialize.



GE said it signed $15 billion of business deals with Saudi Arabia, involving almost $7 billion of goods and services from GE itself.



Weatherford signed a memorandum for $2 billion of projects related to localizing oil field goods and services.



McDermott signed a $2.8 billion memorandum to deliver projects localizing goods and services along Saudi Aramco's supply chain.



Honeywell signed a $3.6 billion memorandum to deliver projects localizing goods and services in Saudi Aramco's supply chain.

...