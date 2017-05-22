Melania hails ‘empowerment of women’ at Saudi visit

U.S. first lady Melania Trump praised the "empowerment of women" at a General Electric all-female service center in the Saudi capital Sunday, saying the women should work together and educate their children well.



Dressed in a tan knee-length dress, Melania shared a photo of herself with seven women dressed in abayas, the loose-fitting, local women are required to wear full-length robes in public in Saudi Arabia.



Trump's daughter Ivanka said Sunday that Saudi Arabia has made "encouraging" progress in empowering women but more freedom is needed.

