Trump to visit Israel in search of revived peace process

After an exhausting two days in Saudi Arabia, U.S. President Donald Trump travels to Israel Monday, attempting to revive the stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace process with visits to occupied Jerusalem and the West Bank.



Over two days, Trump is to meet separately with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and visit holy sites.



A White House official blamed Trump's fatigue for the switch.



Trump has vowed to do whatever is necessary to broker peace between Israel and the Palestinians, but has given little sign of how he could revive long-stalled negotiations.



Trump has also opted against an immediate move of the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a longtime demand of Israel.

...