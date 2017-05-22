Turkey puts 200 suspected military coup plotters on trial amid heavy security

The trial opened Monday of more than 220 suspects, including over two dozen former Turkish generals, accused of being among the ringleaders of the attempted coup last year aimed at ousting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



The case is being heard in Turkey's largest courtroom, which was purpose-built to hear coup-related trials and has space for 1,558 people.



The attempted putsch left 248 people dead, according to the Turkish presidency, not including 24 coup-plotters killed on the night.



The vast Sincan courtroom has already hosted in February the opening of the trial of 330 suspects accused of murder or attempted murder on the night of July 15 .

...