Turkish police detain two hunger striking teachers in raids

The channel said two lawyers who attempted to obstruct the police were also detained and police searched properties in the overnight raids. There was no immediate comment from police.



Literature professor Nuriye Gulmen and primary school teacher Semih Ozakca have been on hunger strike for more than 10 weeks after losing their jobs following the failed July coup against President Tayyip Erdogan.



Gulen has denied involvement.



Erdogan's critics in Turkey and abroad say he is using the coup to purge opponents and muzzle dissent.

...