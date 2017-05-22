Tunisia police fire tear gas at protesters at pumping station

A riot policeman reacts to tear gas fired by his comrades during clashes with protesters in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
Tunisia protesters close second oil pump station
Tunisia army fires shots in air to disperse gas protesters: local radio, witness
Tunisia orders army to protect oil, gas fields from protests
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Tunisia protesters close second oil pump station
Tunisia army fires shots in air to disperse gas protesters: local radio, witness
Tunisia orders army to protect oil, gas fields from protests
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE