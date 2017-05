Cholera has killed 315 people in Yemen in under a month, the World Health Organization has said, as another aid organisation warned Monday the outbreak could become a "full-blown epidemic".



The WHO has recorded another 29,300 suspected cases of cholera in 19 provinces across the war-torn country from April 27 to Sunday, it said on Twitter late Sunday.



Save the Children on Monday warned that, at the current rate, more than 65,000 cases of cholera are expected by the end of June.

