Hamas says Trump smeared Palestinian 'resistance'

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas accused U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday of smearing the name of Palestinian "resistance" to Israeli occupation during a speech on Islam.



Addressing Muslim leaders in Riyadh on Sunday, Trump called for unity against "Islamic terror", specifically naming Hamas and the ISIS.



In his speech, Trump called on Muslim leaders to confront "the crisis of Islamic extremism and the Islamists and Islamic terror of all kinds".



He specifically named Sunni militant groups ISIS and Al-Qaeda and Lebanon's Hezbollah alongside Hamas.

...