South Sudan's Kiir declares unilateral ceasefire, prisoner release

The president of war-ravaged South Sudan declared a unilateral ceasefire on Monday and promised to release political prisoners, but with no sign of a political deal with rebels it was not clear whether a truce would take hold.



South Sudan analysts expressed skepticism that Kiir's announcement would lead to long-lasting peace.



Kiir has declared ceasefires before and he has yet to release any political prisoners, said Alan Boswell, a South Sudan expert who authored a paper for the Small Arms Survey on the most recent failed peace deal in 2016 .

