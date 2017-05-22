Clashes in Syrian city of Daraa despite it being 'safe zone'

Intense clashes broke out in Syria's Daraa on Monday between government forces and insurgents with both sides shelling parts of the southern city that has been declared a safe zone under a recent Russia-sponsored deal, opposition activists and state media said.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government forces fired 11 missiles on rebel-held parts of Daraa as insurgents, including members of the al-Qaida-linked Levant Liberation Committees shelled government-held parts of the city.



Daraa-based opposition activist Ahmad al-Masalmeh said insurgents repelled a government attack on the city's Manshiyeh neighborhood adding that troops fired as many as 20 missiles on the city.



In the eastern city of Deir el-Zour, which is contested between ISIS and the Syrian government, airstrikes targeted several neighborhoods held by ISIS killing and wounded dozens.



The Observatory said 10 people were killed, including three ISIS members.

