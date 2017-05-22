Palestinian tries to stab Israeli forces, shot dead: police

A Palestinian man throws stones at Israeli security forces during clashes at the northern entrance of the village of Yatta, near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on May 22, 2017. / AFP / HAZEM BADER
Jordanian stabs Israeli officer in Jerusalem, shot dead: police
Palestinian attempts stabbing in Jerusalem, shot dead: Israeli police
Palestinian stabs Israeli guard, arrested: police
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Jordanian stabs Israeli officer in Jerusalem, shot dead: police
Palestinian attempts stabbing in Jerusalem, shot dead: Israeli police
Palestinian stabs Israeli guard, arrested: police
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE