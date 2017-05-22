Jordan has 'hit limit' hosting Syrian refugees

Jordan said Monday it has hit the limit of its ability to host Syrian refugees as Washington's United Nations envoy Nikki Haley visited on her first overseas trip.



The U.N. refugee agency says it has registered more than 680,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan.



Haley also met Jordan's King Abdullah II Monday as part of a trip focused on the plight of Syrian refugees in Jordan and Turkey.



On Sunday she visited Jordan's Zaatari camp which hosts some 80,000 refugees displaced by the conflict in neighbouring Syria.

