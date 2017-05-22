UN envoy to Yemen says Houdeidah port should be kept safe

The United Nations' special envoy to Yemen said on Monday he wanted to prevent any attack on the Houthi-held Red Sea port of Hodeidah and also called for the central bank's independence to be maintained to allow it to pay salaries on both sides of the conflict.



Hodeidah port and province is also controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthis and has been the entry point for 70 percent of Yemen's food supplies as well as humanitarian aid.



Food deliveries have been cut by more than half with nearly 3.3 million people -- including 2.1 million children -- acutely malnourished, the United Nations says.

...