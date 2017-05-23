Trump blasts Iran during Jerusalem visit

U.S. President Donald Trump visited occupied Jerusalem and the Western Wall Monday as he sought ways to achieve Israeli-Palestinian peace, but also used the opportunity to again lash out at Iran.



In stressing threats from Iran, Trump echoed a theme laid out during weekend meetings in Saudi Arabia with Muslim leaders from around the world, many wary of the Islamic Republic's growing regional influence and financial muscle.



Trump has vowed to do whatever necessary to broker peace between Israel and the Palestinians, dubbing a peace accord "the ultimate deal".



Trump will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem Tuesday.



In occupied Jerusalem, in public remarks after talks with Israeli leaders on the first day of his two-day visit, he again focused on Iran, appearing to dwell on forging a regional coalition to counter Iran's involvement in conflicts in the region rather than renewed efforts to revive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

...