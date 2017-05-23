Trump heads for Bethlehem to see Palestinian leader

Donald Trump makes the short trip from occupied Jerusalem to Bethlehem Tuesday to meet Mahmoud Abbas, who hopes to convince the unpredictable U.S. president to remain committed to an independent Palestinian state.



His talks in Bethlehem with the Palestinian president come after Trump Monday made a heavily symbolic visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem and met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Trump's visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories is part of his first trip abroad as president, and follows an initial leg in Saudi Arabia, where he urged Islamic leaders to confront extremism.



In Tehran Monday, Iran's newly re-elected President Hassan Rouhani ridiculed U.S. strategy in the Middle East, dismissing Trump's summit with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia as "just a show".



Security will be tight for Trump's journey to Bethlehem, a 20-minute drive from Jerusalem but located across Israel's controversial separation wall.



Trump and Abbas met earlier this month at the White House.

...