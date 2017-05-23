Warning of growing Tunisia tensions after protester death

Tunisian officials warned Tuesday that tensions in the country's south could escalate following a protester's death after clashes with security forces at an oil and gas plant.



Six years since the 2011 uprising that toppled veteran dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Tunisia's neglected periphery has been rocked by protests over social and labour issues.



Security forces Monday fired tear gas at protesters who were trying to storm the El Kamour facility in the desert region of Tataouine, local radio said.



Mosaique FM said fighting broke out overnight during a rally in Kebili, 230 kilometers (140 miles) northwest of Tataouine, in support of the El Kamour protesters.



Government spokesman Iyed Dahmani insisted Tuesday that Tunisia was a "democratic regime".

...