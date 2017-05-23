UN seeks security for Syria gas attacks investigators

The United Nations is working to obtain security assurances needed to dispatch an international team of experts to the site of last month's suspected sarin gas attack in Syria, a UN official said Tuesday.



Samples were taken from three victims during autopsies, ten individuals who were treated at hospital, two birds that were contaminated as well as soil and vegetation, the UN body said in a report to the council.



In a separate report to the council, the OPCW said two Syrian women were exposed to sulphur mustard in a suspected attack in September 2016 in Um Hosh, in the Aleppo countryside.

...