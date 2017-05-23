Likely presidential candidate in Egypt ordered detained

Egyptian prosecutors on Tuesday ordered the detention for one day of an opposition leader widely tipped to challenge President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi in 2018 elections following a complaint that he made an obscene finger gesture on the street outside a Cairo courtroom in January, according to one of his lawyers.



Rights lawyer Khaled Ali, 44, unsuccessfully contested presidential elections in 2012 .



Ali was ordered detained until Wednesday when he would be shown the evidence, including a video clip, according to Borai, who was among several lawyers who accompanied Ali to the prosecution's offices.

...