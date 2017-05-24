U.N. seeks security for Syria gas attacks investigators

The United Nations is working to obtain security assurances needed to dispatch an international team of experts to the site of last month's suspected sarin gas attack in Syria, a U.N. official said Tuesday.



At least 88 people died in the April 4 alleged attack at Khan Sheikhoun, in rebel-held Idlib province, which the U.S. and its European allies blame on Syrian government forces.



U.N. disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu told the Security Council that planning for the fact-finding mission to Khan Sheikhoun was "already underway," but no date has been set.



The group of activists added that bombing raids between April 23 and May 23 also killed 122 Daesh militants and eight fighters loyal to the Syrian government.

...