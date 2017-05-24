Trump promotes Mideast peace ambitions, leaves out the details

President Donald Trump made a personal appeal for peace between Israel and the Palestinians, calling on both sides to put aside the "pain and disagreements of the past," as he closed a four-day swing through the Middle East Tuesday.



The prime minister, who had a frosty relationship with Trump's predecessor, heaped praise on the president throughout the two-day visit, declaring: "We understand each other".



During his quick stop in the region, Trump met with both Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.



Some Israeli officials are less certain of Trump.



At the same time, Abbas and the Palestinians have been pleasantly surprised by their dealings with Trump.

...