Amid regional strains, Qatar says hackers post fake comments by Emir

Qatar said on Wednesday its state news agency had been hacked, after it reported remarks purportedly by its ruler criticizing aspects of U.S. foreign policy in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia.



The comments attributed to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani continued to be carried by media in some other Gulf Arab states, even after Qatar said the report was fake, suggesting renewed strains between Qatar and some of its Gulf Arab neighbors.



Arguments over the Brotherhood, the most influential Islamist group in the world, were at the heart of a rift among Gulf Arab states that in 2014 saw Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain withdraw their ambassadors from Doha. They only returned after Qatar said it would not allow itself to be used by the Brotherhood for its activities.

