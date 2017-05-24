Chemical experts found sarin exposure in Syria attack: UN

A team from the international chemical weapons watchdog found exposure "to sarin or a sarin-like substance" in samples from an April 4 attack in northern Syria that killed over 90 people and now wants to visit the opposition-held town of Khan Sheikhoun, a senior U.N. official said Tuesday.



OPCW fact-finding teams have been investigating the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria but aren't mandated to determine responsibility for attacks.



Last year, the JIM concluded that the Syrian government used chlorine gas in three attacks and ISIS extremists used mustard gas in one attack during 2014 and 2015 .



The Syrian government has repeatedly denied using chemical weapons and so has its close ally Russia, which has also carried out aerial attacks.

...