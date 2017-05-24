Saudi defends Bahrain's deadly crackdown

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday defended the actions of Bahraini authorities who opened fire on a protest by supporters of a top Shiite cleric, killing five people.



The Sunni-ruled Gulf state, where Shiites are a majority, has been shaken by unrest since 2011, when Bahraini authorities backed by a Saudi military force crushed Shiite-led protests.



Bahrain is located just across a causeway from Saudi Arabia, most of whose Shiite minority live in Gulf coast or other eastern communities.



Shiites in Saudi Arabia, who have long complained of marginalization, also began protesting in 2011 .

...